ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $21.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

