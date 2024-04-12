1,240 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Acquired by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.66. 68,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,961. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

