1,748 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,748 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $137.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.87 and a 200-day moving average of $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $138.41.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.76.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

