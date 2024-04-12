2,018 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Bought by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $144.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

