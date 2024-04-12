2,593 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

Etsy Stock Up 1.1 %

Etsy stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.01. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $105.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $842.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

