28,218 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

