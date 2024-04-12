39,627 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.20. The stock had a trading volume of 844,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,427,839. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

