3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Citigroup

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $95.31 to $98.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.50.

NYSE:MMM opened at $93.16 on Monday. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $95.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day moving average is $97.31.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

