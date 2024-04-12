3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after acquiring an additional 317,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,635,000 after acquiring an additional 619,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.92. 1,101,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,009,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $95.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day moving average of $97.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

