41,000 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of M. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after buying an additional 2,645,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Macy’s by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,825 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 7,810,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,677,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 171.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,368 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $307,729.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 306,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,853.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 2.15. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 186.49%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

