43,860 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Acquired by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 3.6% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,105.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock

BILS stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.24. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $99.54.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

