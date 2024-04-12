63,116 Shares in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Acquired by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4,570.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 739,896 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.