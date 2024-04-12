7,516 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,516 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.78.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE LNG traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $160.11. 337,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.18. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

