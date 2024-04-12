89,276 Shares in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Acquired by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,276 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 205.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 64.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 27,162 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 2.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Preferred Bank stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $77.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.96.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

Preferred Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.