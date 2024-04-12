Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 415 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.79 and its 200 day moving average is $152.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

