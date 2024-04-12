AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AB Volvo (publ) Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $26.50 on Friday. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40.
AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AB Volvo (publ) Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Report on VLVLY
About AB Volvo (publ)
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.
