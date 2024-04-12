Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,066,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.48. 1,085,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537,544. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average of $107.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

