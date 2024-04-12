AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.6 %

AbbVie stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.68. 2,876,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,618,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $286.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

