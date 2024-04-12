Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Up to $27.22

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.22, but opened at $28.05. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 538,487 shares trading hands.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.