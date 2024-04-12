ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Sells $474,877.38 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Davis sold 26,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $474,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,051.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Stephen Davis sold 17,714 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $317,080.60.

On Monday, February 26th, Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59.

Shares of ACAD opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 0.37. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

