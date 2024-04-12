Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,468,938 shares in the company, valued at $28,812,506.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 16,707 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $200,484.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $114,700.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of ACEL opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.85. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $297.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 974.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 883,688 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 361,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 292,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 228,585 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 300,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 222,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,240,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Stories

