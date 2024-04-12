Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) Insider Sells A$633,875.00 in Stock

Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH – Get Free Report) insider Mark Ronan sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.53), for a total value of A$633,875.00 ($419,784.77).
Mark Ronan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 5th, Mark Ronan 345,220 shares of Adairs stock.
Adairs Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.53.
Adairs Cuts Dividend
About Adairs
Adairs Limited operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings, furniture, and decoration products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Adairs, Mocka and Focus. The company offers bedroom products, such as bedlinen, bedding, and bedroom furniture and accessories; bathroom and laundry products, consisting of towels, bath mats and runners, bathrobes and slippers, bathroom accessories, and laundry and home care products, as well as beach and kids beach towels; furniture products, such as bedroom, office, living room, outdoor, and kids furniture; home and outdoor comprising home styling, home care and gifting, pets, outdoor, storage, and kitchen products; kid's products, including kids bedlinen, bedding, décor, bathroom, furniture, christmas, and nursery; as well as gifting products and kid collection.
