Adam Richard Westwood Sells 24,008 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 24,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.25), for a total value of £42,734.24 ($54,087.13).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Down 0.1 %

SBRE opened at GBX 171.60 ($2.17) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £426.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,451.43, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 164.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 154.78. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 117.20 ($1.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.60 ($2.32).

Sabre Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,142.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBRE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 220 ($2.78) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 200 ($2.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

