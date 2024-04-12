Adam Richard Westwood Sells 24,008 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 24,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.25), for a total value of £42,734.24 ($54,087.13).
Sabre Insurance Group Stock Down 0.1 %
SBRE opened at GBX 171.60 ($2.17) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £426.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,451.43, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 164.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 154.78. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 117.20 ($1.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.60 ($2.32).
Sabre Insurance Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,142.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
