Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.25

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 5418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adams Natural Resources Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

In related news, VP Gregory W. Buckley acquired 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $68,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,188. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 71.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

