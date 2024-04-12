Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Down 1.3%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $480.28 and last traded at $486.23. Approximately 709,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,584,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $492.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $216.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $545.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

