Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Advanced Energy Industries makes up about 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of AEIS stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.66. 28,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $126.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $405.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

