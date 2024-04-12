Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Short Interest Down 58.1% in March

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Agape ATP Stock Down 13.5 %

Shares of Agape ATP stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Agape ATP has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Agape ATP Company Profile

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. The company offers three series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, and BEAUNIQUE names.

