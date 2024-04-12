Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Short Interest Down 58.1% in March

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Agape ATP Stock Down 13.5 %
Shares of Agape ATP stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Agape ATP has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $3.75.
Agape ATP Company Profile
