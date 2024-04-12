AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Issue Apr 24 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) declared a apr 24 dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 71.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 939.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

