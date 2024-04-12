AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 1.8%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.60. 4,613,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 11,469,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jonestrading started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 939.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,414.41%.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $38,593,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 94,332 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after buying an additional 78,253 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 146,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,655,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

