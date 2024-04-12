Agnico Eagle Mines’ (AEM) “Outperform Overweight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $61.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $62.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,264,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,127 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,562,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $963,320,000 after purchasing an additional 338,264 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,794,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $626,981,000 after purchasing an additional 152,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

