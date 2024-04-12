Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$82.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

TSE:AEM opened at C$84.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$59.36 and a 1-year high of C$85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.5183946 EPS for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

