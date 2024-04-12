Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Short Interest Update

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 770,900 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the March 15th total of 571,100 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airship AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AISP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airship AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Airship AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airship AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 1,393.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 686,429 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airship AI alerts:

Airship AI Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AISP stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.58. Airship AI has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $14.32.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Featured Articles

