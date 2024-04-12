Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $8.70. 467,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,607,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Airship AI Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58.

Institutional Trading of Airship AI

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Airship AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airship AI by 70.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Airship AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airship AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airship AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Further Reading

