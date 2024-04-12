Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $27.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.75.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AGI. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.95.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $64,117,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,770,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after buying an additional 2,037,700 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $18,405,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $17,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

