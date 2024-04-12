Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.52

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.52 and traded as high as C$16.67. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$16.47, with a volume of 56,175 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AD.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, March 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.53. The firm has a market cap of C$745.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.42%.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

