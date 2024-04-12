Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BABA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $189.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.46. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

