Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.17 and last traded at $74.17. 9,263,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 18,404,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.99.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $189.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $329,367,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $151,726,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

