Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,800 shares, an increase of 137.6% from the March 15th total of 365,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Aligos Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $1.06 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $80.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.34.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 607.03% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

