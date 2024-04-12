Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,800 shares, an increase of 137.6% from the March 15th total of 365,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Aligos Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $1.06 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $80.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.34.
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 607.03% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
