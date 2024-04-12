Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Shares Down 0.2%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 310 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 312 ($3.95). Approximately 38,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 242,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312.50 ($3.96).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.32) target price on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a report on Thursday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 346.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 356.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of £364.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2,666.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

