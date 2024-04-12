Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,900 ($24.05) and last traded at GBX 1,920 ($24.30). Approximately 6,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 72,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,930 ($24.43).
Alpha FX Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,920 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,920. The firm has a market capitalization of £810.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,200.00.
About Alpha FX Group
Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions.
