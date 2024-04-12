AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV) Short Interest Up 35.7% in March

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AlphaVest Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATMV opened at $10.94 on Friday. AlphaVest Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlphaVest Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in AlphaVest Acquisition by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 238,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AlphaVest Acquisition by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in AlphaVest Acquisition by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 216,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $954,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

About AlphaVest Acquisition

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

