Alpine Immune Sciences’ (ALPN) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $42.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of ALPN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.49. The company had a trading volume of 812,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,755. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -100.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 54.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $135,007,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth $76,810,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $23,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,234,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,595,000 after purchasing an additional 759,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,772 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

