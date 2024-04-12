AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,100 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the March 15th total of 461,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

ALTI opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. AlTi Global has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $91.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 67.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that AlTi Global will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Activity at AlTi Global

In other AlTi Global news, Director Mark F. Furlong bought 25,000 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brooke Connell sold 15,000 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,214.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,482,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Featured Stories

