Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43. 290,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,052,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Altus Power Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.85 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony Savino sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $32,875.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,887,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,796,790.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,673 shares of company stock valued at $530,948 over the last 90 days. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

