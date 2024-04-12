Altus Power’s (AMPS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMPS

Altus Power Stock Performance

NYSE:AMPS opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.54 million, a PE ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 0.88. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.85 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altus Power will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Altus Power

In other Altus Power news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $243,769.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,907,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,430,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $243,769.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,907,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,430,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $31,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,884,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,477,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,673 shares of company stock worth $530,948. Insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altus Power by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 712,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 63,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 26.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,698,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 780,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Altus Power by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,529,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 1,196,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altus Power by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 490,886 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.