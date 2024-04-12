Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $682.90 million, a P/E ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. Ambac Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

