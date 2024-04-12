Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
Ambac Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $682.90 million, a P/E ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. Ambac Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
