Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Stock Price Up 2%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.01 and last traded at $17.01. Approximately 1,505 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Ambu A/S Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

