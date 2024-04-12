Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Amedisys Price Performance

AMED stock opened at $92.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.64, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 604.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 81,031 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,085,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

