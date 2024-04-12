American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Raised to $80.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded American International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.35.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91. American International Group has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

