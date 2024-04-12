American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Price Performance
NYSE ARL opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 28.29 and a quick ratio of 28.29.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
