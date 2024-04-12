American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

NYSE ARL opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 28.29 and a quick ratio of 28.29.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

About American Realty Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.